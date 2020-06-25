Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Fujifilm has launched its Instax Mini 11 instant camera in India. It is now available to purchase through Amazon India website in five color options. It comes with Automatic Exposure function, which allows users to take photos in a variety of situations including a bright sunny day outdoors or in dark indoor conditions. There’s a Selfie Mode as well.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is priced at Rs 5,999 (~$79). It comes in Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, Lilac Purple, and Sky Blue colors. Soon, it will be made available on Flipkart and other official offline channels.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 specifications

FilmFUJIFILM instax mini instant film
Lens2 components, 2 elements, f = 60 mm, 1:12.7
ViewfinderReal image finder, 0.37×, with target spot
Shooting Range0.3 m and beyond (use selfie mode for 0.3 m to 0.5 m)
ShutterProgrammed electronic shutter 1/2 to 1/250 sec.Slow synchro for low light
Exposure ControlAutomatic, Lv 5.0 to 14.5 (ISO 800)
Film EjectionAutomatic
Film Developing TimeApprox. 90 seconds (varies depending on the ambient temperature)
FlashConstant firing flash (automatic light adjustment) 
Recycle time: 6.5 seconds or less (when using new batteries)
Effective flash range: 0.3 to 2.7 m
Power SupplyTwo AA-size alkaline batteries (LR6)
Capacity: approx. 10 instax mini film packs of 10 exposures each
Auto Power Off TimeAfter 5 minutes
OtherIncludes film counter and film pack confirmation window
Dimensions/Weight107.6mm×121.2mm×67.3mm 293g (without batteries, strap, and film)
Package contentsTwo AA-size alkaline batteries (LR6), Hand Strap, Shutter Accessory set