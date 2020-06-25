Fujifilm has launched its Instax Mini 11 instant camera in India. It is now available to purchase through Amazon India website in five color options. It comes with Automatic Exposure function, which allows users to take photos in a variety of situations including a bright sunny day outdoors or in dark indoor conditions. There’s a Selfie Mode as well.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is priced at Rs 5,999 (~$79). It comes in Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, Lilac Purple, and Sky Blue colors. Soon, it will be made available on Flipkart and other official offline channels.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 specifications
|Film
|FUJIFILM instax mini instant film
|Lens
|2 components, 2 elements, f = 60 mm, 1:12.7
|Viewfinder
|Real image finder, 0.37×, with target spot
|Shooting Range
|0.3 m and beyond (use selfie mode for 0.3 m to 0.5 m)
|Shutter
|Programmed electronic shutter 1/2 to 1/250 sec.Slow synchro for low light
|Exposure Control
|Automatic, Lv 5.0 to 14.5 (ISO 800)
|Film Ejection
|Automatic
|Film Developing Time
|Approx. 90 seconds (varies depending on the ambient temperature)
|Flash
|Constant firing flash (automatic light adjustment)
Recycle time: 6.5 seconds or less (when using new batteries)
Effective flash range: 0.3 to 2.7 m
|Power Supply
|Two AA-size alkaline batteries (LR6)
Capacity: approx. 10 instax mini film packs of 10 exposures each
|Auto Power Off Time
|After 5 minutes
|Other
|Includes film counter and film pack confirmation window
|Dimensions/Weight
|107.6mm×121.2mm×67.3mm 293g (without batteries, strap, and film)
|Package contents
|Two AA-size alkaline batteries (LR6), Hand Strap, Shutter Accessory set