Fujifilm has launched its Instax Mini 11 instant camera in India. It is now available to purchase through Amazon India website in five color options. It comes with Automatic Exposure function, which allows users to take photos in a variety of situations including a bright sunny day outdoors or in dark indoor conditions. There’s a Selfie Mode as well.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is priced at Rs 5,999 (~$79). It comes in Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, Lilac Purple, and Sky Blue colors. Soon, it will be made available on Flipkart and other official offline channels.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 specifications