Fuchsia OS is already being tested on the Honor Play

Google has been working on what could be a replacement for Android for some time now. Fuchsia OS has been teased and tested on some devices, but nothing really important until now.

Google and Huawei have been working together for some time now, and that collaboration is apparently paying off. It seems that Huawei has started testing Fuchsia OS on Honor Play devices. An engineer from Huawei posted that the company has been working on making this OS run on their Kirin 970 processor. This would make Huawei Honor Play the first consumer Android device to be tested on Fuchsia and therefore we could see these tests come to other Huawei smartphones like the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20 series and more.