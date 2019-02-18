Kuo: Frosted iPhone XI, 32GB RAM on 13-inch MacBook Pro

TF International analyst and veteran Apple watcher Ming-chi Kuo has put out a bumper crop of predictions for a lot of upcoming hardware based on supply chain reports.

In an investment note obtained by 9to5Mac, Kuo outlined his vision for the upcoming iPhones, which we’re operationally calling the iPhone XI, to be launched in September. The big highlights are that the sizes will remain the same as last year’s models with displays at 6.1 inches for the LCD entry-level model and 5.8 and 6.5 inches for the OLED premium models. However, the glass chassis on each will be sandblasted to a frosted finish.

As rumored in the past week, the Lightning connector will remain and USB-C will not be adopted. Antennae will be upgraded to ultra-wide band connectivity to better locate the device while indoors. Face ID is upgraded from dot-matrix light projection to a full flood illumination method for finer depth details. We’ll also supposedly see the first triple rear camera iPhone — likely the “Max” size — and larger batteries all around.

Other machines will some upgrades, too. The standard iPad will have its 9.7-inch display blown to 10.2 inches and a new iPad mini is supposedly also available. The MacBook Pro will have a 16-inch size while the existing 13-inch size will gain an option for 32GB of RAM. The Mac Pro will undergo a refresh. The LG UltraFine 5K monitor will be replaced with a 6K model. The Apple Watch will see an improved ceramic casing. There’s a new iPod touch on the way.

AirPower and new AirPods will also begin shipping in the first half of this year.

None of this covers what may be the closest announcement to come: a rumored March 25th event serving new subscriptions. We’ll have to keep track of things as they develop.