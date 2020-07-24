Samsung seemingly can’t keep its upcoming devices under wraps. After almost everything got leaked regarding the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are now getting leaked left, right and center. The latest leak, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, claims the Galaxy Buds Live will set buyers back by €190 ( ~$220), which sounds quite reasonable given the overall package you get.

The Galaxy Buds Live pack 12mm drivers, the sound profile has been optimized by AKG, and each earbud weighs only 5 grams. The upcoming Samsung TWS earbuds are claimed to last 7.5 hours on a single charge. However, to get that battery life, users will have to disable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well as the always-on mic for summoning the voice assistant.

With ANC enabled, the earbuds are claimed to last 4.5 hours, while the charging case is claimed to provide enough juice for 28 hours (20 hours with ANC enabled). As for charging speed, three minutes of charging will reportedly be good enough for 35 minutes of music playback. Also, the supplied charging case supports Qi wireless charging. Notably, the Galaxy Buds Live can also be worn without plugs, but that would likely reduce the effectiveness of noise cancellation.