OnePlus 9 Pro

Remember the OnePlus 8 Pro and its many display issues? Well, it appears that the latest ‘Pro’ flagship from OnePlus has some troubles of its own – one of which is overheating. Multiple OnePlus 9 Pro buyers have been reporting overheating issues, and it is unclear if it has something to do with a software bug, faulty battery, SoC-related problems, thermal hardware inefficiency, or something else entirely.

oneplus 9 pro heating 3
(Tap to see full-sized image)

There is a whole thread on the official OnePlus forum where users have documented heating issues with their OnePlus phone. In particular, many users have reported that the phone shows an overheating warning when they’re using the camera app, especially while recording 4K videos at a high frame rate. And when the overheating warning pops up, the system automatically blocks certain functionalities. For example, the camera app won’t let you click photos when the phone is running hot.

oneplus 9 pro heating 2

But that’s not all. I just looked up on Twitter and came across at least ten tweets where miffed OnePlus 9 Pro owners have complained about the overheating issue on their new phone. In some cases, the overheating problem was also accompanied by a rapid battery drain, which suggests that these two issues might be connected. For a few users, the phone temperature shot up even while sitting idle. And for one tech journalist from India, the Battery Care app installed on the OnePlus 9 Pro shows a faulty battery inside.

oneplus 9 pro heating

A quick look at the product listing on Amazon India also narrates a similar story. Multiple buyers have left bad reviews, especially after experiencing overheating and battery drain issues with their OnePlus 9 Pro. The heating woes are unfortunate, especially considering the fact that OnePlus has talked and advertised extensively about the upgraded heat management hardware inside the OnePlus 9 Pro. The company is yet to acknowledge what is causing the latest OnePlus flagship to get toasty, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear about it.

View OnePlus 9 Pro on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Cat S62 Pro
Cat S62 Pro debuts as the most advanced thermal imaging smartphone
The Cat S62 Pro smartphone retails for $699.
phone indsutry cheese grater iphone concept pocketnow
Apple is dreaming about an iPhone with the Mac Pro’s cheese grater design
Apple’s patent describes a cheese grater-esque design overhaul for iPhones to optimize air flow and better protect the internal components.
best OnePlus 9 deals
Which OnePlus 9 should you buy? 9, 9 Pro, or 9R?
Let’s help you find the perfect OnePlus 9 variant for you!