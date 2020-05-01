OnePlus Z rumors have heated up lately, giving us everything from alleged hands-on images to an approximate launch timeline and design schematics. Now, a fresh leak courtesy of reliable tipster Max J. (@MaxJmb) suggests that the upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

To recall, the Snapdragon 765 and its slightly powerful Snapdragon 765G sibling have become the default processor of choice for smartphones that offer 5G support and upper mid-range specs at non-flagship price in 2020. Motorola Edge, Realme X50m, and Nubia Play are the latest phones to employ the Snapdragon 765 series chips.

Interestingly, the OnePlus Z was previously rumored to employ the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. The upcoming phone is said to pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and might go official in July, but so far, there is no official information regarding its existence or market arrival.