The coronavirus pandemic has derailed a ton of events and has thrown launch cycles into a maelstrom of uncertainty, one that appears to have affected Apple and its upcoming devices too. While rumors of a potential delay have been making rounds for a while, leakster Jon Prosser – who has a fairly solid track record with Apple leaks – has now predicted the launch timeline of Apple’s remaining 2020 product portfolio.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

As per Prosser, the iPhone 12 launch event will be held in the week of October 12, almost a month later than the company’s usual launch cycle. Pre-orders will commence in the same week, while the device will begin shipping next week. Talking about the iPhone 12 Pro line-up, pre-orders and shipments will reportedly happen in November, but a date has not been locked yet.

Apple, however, is claimed to launch the new Apple Watch and iPad(s) in the second week of September, via a press release, similar to how the iPhone SE (2020) dropped. But do process this massive leak with some skepticism, as Prosser himself notes that the final dates might change owing to the staggered launch of the iPhone 12 series.