We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed a ton of events and has thrown launch cycles into a maelstrom of uncertainty, one that appears to have affected Apple and its upcoming devices too. While rumors of a potential delay have been making rounds for a while, leakster Jon Prosser – who has a fairly solid track record with Apple leaks – has now predicted the launch timeline of Apple’s remaining 2020 product portfolio.

As per Prosser, the iPhone 12 launch event will be held in the week of October 12, almost a month later than the company’s usual launch cycle. Pre-orders will commence in the same week, while the device will begin shipping next week. Talking about the iPhone 12 Pro line-up, pre-orders and shipments will reportedly happen in November, but a date has not been locked yet.

Apple, however, is claimed to launch the new Apple Watch and iPad(s) in the second week of September, via a press release, similar to how the iPhone SE (2020) dropped. But do process this massive leak with some skepticism, as Prosser himself notes that the final dates might change owing to the staggered launch of the iPhone 12 series.

You May Also Like
Realme Watch
Realme Watch, Realme Band get new watchfaces with latest update
Realme Watch is getting 26 new watchfaces, while the Realme Band gets 20 more of them.
Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Where can you buy the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra?
The Galaxy Note20 series finally made its long-awaited debut last week, and…
OPPO Reno3 Pro
OPPO Reno3 Pro receives a price cut in India, now sells for Rs 27,990
The OPPO Reno3 Pro price in India now starts at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.