It’s raining Apple leaks right now. After details about Apple’s upcoming smartwatches emerged earlier this month, prolific tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has now revealed more about Apple’s upcoming iPads and the smartwatches – the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Starting with the juicy details first, Blass claims that Apple is about to launch its 4th Gen iPad Air and that it will feature a USB Type-C port, just like the iPad Pro that made its debut earlier this year. The device will be powered by Apple’s new in-house A14 processor, the same chipset that will likely provide the muscle for the iPhone 12 series.

– iPad Air 4th Gen: A14 and USB-C

– iPad 8th Gen: A12X and Lightning

– Apple Watch Series 6: S4, 2 sizes, both BT and LTE

– Apple Watch SE: also in 2 sizes, also BT and LTE versions — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 14, 2020

Blass also claims that Apple has lined up an 8th Gen iPad that will draw power from the A12X processor and will feature a Lightning port instead of going for a USB Type-C interface. However, Blass didn’t mention when the two new iPads will be launched. But considering Apple’s release cycle, we expect the two tablets to go official in a few weeks from now. However, there is a small chance that Apple might pull a surprise and unveil the 4th Gen iPad Air and the 8th Gen vanilla iPad at its September 15 event, where the company is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 6.

Talking about smartwatches, Blass notes that the Apple Watch Series 6 will come in two sizes and will be sold in two versions – Bluetooth-only and a cellular variant. No surprises there. More importantly though, Blass also mentions that an Apple Watch SE will also be launched, and just like the Apple Watch Series 6, it will also be sold in sizes and an equal number of variants based on cellular connectivity. As per a previous leak, the Apple Watch SE will be an affordable offering that will be up for grabs in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and that it is being positioned as a cheaper alternative to the Apple Watch Series 6. You can check ou the upgrades that the Apple Watch Series 6 will bring here.