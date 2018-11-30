New customers can get a free month of Google Fi service

Well, Google Fi has officially taken over Project Fi and with its arrival, it has brought a wider selection of compatible devices. What’s even better is that the program is already starting to give free months of service if you’re a new customer.

Well of course that there are some conditions to be met before you get your free month of Google Fi services. First and most importantly you have to be a new customer. Then, you have to bring over your own device and your current phone number. After that, you can enjoy your free month of Google Fi. Of course, you can check if your smartphone is eligible in this list. You also have some time to think about it, since the offer is now available and it will end until December 19th at 11:59 pm Pacific time.