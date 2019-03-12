Other OS

Free Hulu for Spotify Premium planholders available through June

Spotify and Hulu are extending their partnership as complementary streaming services with a revised bundle deal for subscribers to Spotify Premium.

From now on, every Premium planholder will be able to access a Hulu Limited Commercials plan for free as well. In a blog post, Spotify stated that it saw big gains whenever a popular series on Hulu was airing: the original comedy series “Pen15” had propelled its title theme, “DemiRep” by Bikini Kill, into favorite playlists all over. Spotify tracked a 96 percent uptick in streams the week after the show premiered.

Premium planholders can hit the settings pane in their Spotify app and then tap on “Your Services” to link up a Hulu account. Those who are still on a promotional $12.99 per month Hulu-Spotify bundle from last year will be put on the standard $9.99 rate.

The deal is open to be redeemed through to June 10 or when supplies run out, so click the source link below the story for more information.

