Free Google Photos book for Google Fi customers!

Has anyone given away an album to someone for a Christmas present? If not, this year might be the year to do so, if only belatedly.

For Google Fi subscribers who are enjoying their service, they’re able to enjoy a little game right here — it’s basically the endless runner mini-game available on the Chrome browser when internet is not available, though with a little more illustration — and, no matter how much they score, get a promo code for a free Google Photos book to use before February 28.

If you have memories from your Google Photos account you’d like to see on thick, glossy paper and wrapped in a bowtie, this is a deal you don’t want to pass. And if you’d like to sign up for Fi, the network has expanded its list of officially supported phones and yours just might be on the list.