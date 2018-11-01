Get a free Google Home Mini from Spotify for your family account
Beginning today, November 1, and all the way through the end of the year, Spotify will give you a free Google Home Mini. That is if you are a Spotify family account holder within the US. Spotify made the announcement of partnering with Google and giving out a free voice assistant to eligible accounts through the link in the Source below the article.
Beyond feeling in a giving move for the holidays, this is more of a strategic move for Spotify. The success of one of its main competitors, Amazon Music, is largely based on its Echo assistant. Google Play Music and YouTube Music are not a real threat (yet) for Spotify.
So if you feel like grabbing that free Google Home Mini, follow the source link below to sign up for your Spotify family account.
Discuss This Post