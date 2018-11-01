Get a free Google Home Mini from Spotify for your family account

Beginning today, November 1, and all the way through the end of the year, Spotify will give you a free Google Home Mini. That is if you are a Spotify family account holder within the US. Spotify made the announcement of partnering with Google and giving out a free voice assistant to eligible accounts through the link in the Source below the article.

Beyond feeling in a giving move for the holidays, this is more of a strategic move for Spotify. The success of one of its main competitors, Amazon Music, is largely based on its Echo assistant. Google Play Music and YouTube Music are not a real threat (yet) for Spotify.

So if you feel like grabbing that free Google Home Mini, follow the source link below to sign up for your Spotify family account.