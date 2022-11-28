You can get free Galaxy Buds 2 along with a purchase of Galaxy S22 from AT&T this Cyber Monday. Check out the deal right here!

With Black Friday 2022 out of the way, we focus on the best Cyber Monday deals to help you save money. However, if you are yet to take advantage of the Black Friday deals, you'll be happy to know that a majority of the deals are still available. This means you can still save hundreds of dollars on smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds, laptops, monitors, TVs, soundbars, and more.

AT&T has an interesting deal available on the Galaxy S22 this Cyber Monday. With the deal, both new and existing AT&T customers can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 on the purchase of a Galaxy S22 with an eligible trade-in. You just need to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S22 on a qualifying installment agreement, activate a new line or keep the eligible unlimited wireless service plan, and trade in an eligible smartphone, and you will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for absolutely free.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Get Free Galaxy Buds 2! The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022. View at AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is still one of the best Android devices you can buy in 2022. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP primary camera, a 3700 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and a compact build. With a free Galaxy Buds 2, it's a pretty sweet deal. But be sure not to miss it because the deal is available today only!

If you're not interested in Galaxy S22, AT&T has several deals available on devices from other manufacturers. The company is offering great deals on Google's latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, while attractive offers are available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series devices as well. If you're looking for a new smartwatch, AT&T is offering BOGO (buy one, get one) deals on select Apple Watch and Pixel Watch models as well.

Stay tuned to Pocketnow for more best Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers!