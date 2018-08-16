Here’s how to get free Apple Music for 6 months from Verizon

Last week we found out that all Verizon Unlimited customers can get six months of Apple Music completely free. Now more details have come and here’s how you can take advantage of this offer.

First of all, you have to be an existing Verizon Unlimited customer or a new user. After that, you need to follow this link in your PC or phone browser, select the line that you want and accept the terms and conditions. You will then receive a text message with a link. If you already have the Apple Music app installed, it will automatically open the app. If you don’t have the app, the Google Play Store or Apple App Store will be opened for you to download it. This offer can also be activated through My Verizon app in the Account header within the Add-ons section.

Apple Music is free to all Verizon Unlimited subscribers for six months, including those on Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited. What are you waiting for?