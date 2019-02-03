After meeting with President Trump, Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory is a go
Looks like there will be a Foxconn factory in the U.S. (in Wisconsin) after all. At the end of last month, Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Chief Executive Terry Gou, said that the company’s plans to manufacture TV screens in the United States could be cancelled. After a successful meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Terry Gou, the company announced that the plans for a U.S. factory are back on the table.
“After productive discussions between the White House and the company, and after a personal conversation between President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Terry Gou, Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility” — Foxconn statement
Foxconn’s U.S. plans have changed over the past couple of years, ranging from initially a Gen 10.5 facility to the Gen 6 the company is going to build. The Verge notes that “a Gen 6 facility is smaller than the factory Foxconn initially promised in 2017, but larger than the assembly facility Foxconn said it would build yesterday“.
With the facility, Foxconn is confident it can meet the plans to create 13,000 jobs. Find the full statement below:
After productive discussions between the White House and the company, and after a personal conversation between President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Terry Gou, Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. This campus will serve both as an advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation for the region.
Our decision is also based on a recent comprehensive and systematic evaluation to help determine the best fit for our Wisconsin project among TFT technologies. We have undertaken the evaluation while simultaneously seeking to broaden our investment across Wisconsin far beyond our original plans to ensure the company, our workforce, the local community, and the state of Wisconsin will be positioned for long-term success.
We look forward to continuing to expand our investment in American talent in Wisconsin and the US.
