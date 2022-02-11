Foxconn says shortages are now easing

Foxconn, the biggest manufacturer of iPhones and other Apple devices, has announced that it's seeing some signs of the shortage and supply chain easing. While this doesn’t mean that we can go ahead and a PlayStation 5 on the shelves anytime soon, it is a good sign, and we could see the market stabilize sooner or later to pre-pandemic levels.

Bloomberg posted a report of its findings (via MacRumors). Foxconn reported “major improvements” in the first quarter of 2022 in parts shortages, and the “overall supply constraints” are expected to ease further down the line in 2022. The shortage will ease further in the second half of the year, said a Foxconn spokesperson.

The US Commerce Department reported that chip shortages will not end anytime soon and that the market will need a lot more time until it can recover and go back to previous levels. TSMC warned earlier that its chip supplies would affect its business on how many of its customers it can serve, and both Intel and Apple are in talks with the company to come up with a resolution to avoid backlogs and setbacks that could affect their businesses.

The new announcement is encouraging, and it gives manufacturers and consumers hope that purchasing new graphics cards, consoles, laptops, cars, and many other products will no longer be a lottery and a game against scalpers. The shortages affected smartphone shipments and many other different products in other fields, not only technology. Many companies, especially smaller ones, are facing increasing difficulties to meet demand.