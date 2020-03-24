Foxconn
Author
Tags

The COVID 19 pandemic is just a bad memory in China, and several companies are already working regularly. Foxconn has even reached its recruitment goals, and it now has enough workers to meet the seasonal demand with all its plants in China.

It seems that Foxconn has everything ready for the launch of Apple’s 2020 fall iPhones. Foxconn’s production was delayed because its factories were shut down for most of February, and now, upon reopening, there were staffing shortages. These shortages were related to quarantine and travel restrictions. However, Foxconn had already stated that they would resume normal production by the end of March, and now they are steadily recovering from labor shortages.

Foxconn is also implementing rigorous measures to ensure the well being and health of their staff. They are also expected to hit its peak production in July, which could mean that we would still receive the next iPhone 12 lineup in fall, and not during winter, as other reports suggested.

Source MacRumors

Via Nikkei

You May Also Like

What is a periscope camera on smartphones?

Have you been hearing about periscope cameras lately and wondering what the fuss is all about? Here’s your guide to knowing what they are and how they work.

iPhone 9 mass production allegedly underway

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 9, or SE2, might be back on track, as mass production of the upcoming iPhone 9 has reportedly started
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite appears online, tips specs and price

It could be launched in April.