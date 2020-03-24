The COVID 19 pandemic is just a bad memory in China, and several companies are already working regularly. Foxconn has even reached its recruitment goals, and it now has enough workers to meet the seasonal demand with all its plants in China.

It seems that Foxconn has everything ready for the launch of Apple’s 2020 fall iPhones. Foxconn’s production was delayed because its factories were shut down for most of February, and now, upon reopening, there were staffing shortages. These shortages were related to quarantine and travel restrictions. However, Foxconn had already stated that they would resume normal production by the end of March, and now they are steadily recovering from labor shortages.

Foxconn is also implementing rigorous measures to ensure the well being and health of their staff. They are also expected to hit its peak production in July, which could mean that we would still receive the next iPhone 12 lineup in fall, and not during winter, as other reports suggested.

Source MacRumors

Via Nikkei