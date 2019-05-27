Foxconn issues rare statement over orders

A DigiTimes Research study suggests that sales for the Apple iPhone will be undermined by the US-China trade war. Additionally, there are rumors of China possibly retaliating against the U.S. by banning, in turn, Apple, in response to the U.S. banning Huawei. Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said he would be the first one to protest against such a move, but this is the current status quo.

Recently there maybe some changes of customers’ orders based on the market development. However, there should be limited impact after combining all ups and downs of order flow — Foxconn

It is a rare occurrence that Foxconn is issuing statements like these, however, without mentioning the clients or kinds of orders to be affected. The company is known for being one of the iPhone manufacturers, among others, and has now formed a “dedicated executive team” that will monitor the developments of the U.S.-China trade war.

DigiTimes also reports that Apple’s ODMs “have plans to relocate their production capacity for iPhones from China to India“. Third quarter of the year is when the manufacturing facilities would be able to kick off small-volume and trial production.