It seems that Apple is really trying to get its iPhone production out of China. We recently saw that the company has started manufacturing the latest iPhone SE 2020 in India. Now, it seems that more of its manufacturing partners are looking for new locations to make iPhones. The latest report claims that Foxconn and Pegatron are even looking at Mexico as an option.

According to a report from El Economista, Foxconn may be planning to invest in a new factory in Mexico. The company already has five factories in the country, but these are used to manufacture TVs and servers. This new factory would focus on introducing some iPhone manufacturing to Mexico, but the final decision may arrive at the end of the year.

“According to two of the sources, Foxconn plans to use the facility to manufacture Apple’s iPhone. However, there were still no signs of Apple’s direct participation in the plan, according to one source.

“Plans arise as the idea of “close relocation” gains ground in Washington. The Trump administration is exploring financial incentives to encourage companies to move their production facilities from Asia to the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Source 9to5Mac

Via El Economista