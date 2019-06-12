iOS

Foxconn can manufacture all U.S.-bound iPhones outside of China if needed

If the U.S.-China trade war is getting out of hand, Apple has a backup plan in place to avoid iPhone prices skyrocketing in the United States. According to a senior executive at Foxconn, the company that is assembling the iPhones can do so outside of China for the devices destined for the U.S. market, if needed, SCMP reports.

Twenty-five per cent of our production capacity is outside China and we can help Apple respond to its needs in the US market. We have enough capacity to meet Apple’s demand. — Young Liu, head of Foxconn’s semiconductor business group

Liu also said that the company is making investments for Apple in India. He added that Apple has not requested any shift in production, but Foxconn is ready to accommodate those, in case they arrive.

