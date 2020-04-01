Author
Tags

So far, we’ve come across multiple reports claiming that Apple’s 5G iPhones aka iPhone 12 series set to debut in the fall season might be delayed due to the coronavirus situation. Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner, has now assured investors that it can still meet the deadline without any delay in the launch schedule.

“We and the customer’s engineers are trying to catch up the missing gap, after we lost some days due to travel ban. There’s opportunity and possibility that we might catch up,” Foxconn’s investor relations chief Alex Yang was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Following a poor February in which factories were shut down, Foxconn has now resumed regular operations. But if further delays happen over the course of the next few weeks, the possibility of Apple pushing back the launch of 5G iPhones can’t be ruled out.

Source: Bloomberg

You May Also Like

Samsung becomes the world’s third largest smartphone processor-maker

According to a recent Counterpoint Research paper Samsung managed to become the third-largest processor-maker in the world.
Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung launches 50% buyback guarantee program for Galaxy S20 series

Samsung will give you up to $800 on the Galaxy S20 Ultra if you return it in good condition within two years of purchasing it.

You will have more time to return unwanted products from Amazon and more online stores due to coronavirus

Amazon and other online retailers are extending their return policy times to help their customers return any unwanted products due to the coronavirus