So far, we’ve come across multiple reports claiming that Apple’s 5G iPhones aka iPhone 12 series set to debut in the fall season might be delayed due to the coronavirus situation. Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner, has now assured investors that it can still meet the deadline without any delay in the launch schedule.

“We and the customer’s engineers are trying to catch up the missing gap, after we lost some days due to travel ban. There’s opportunity and possibility that we might catch up,” Foxconn’s investor relations chief Alex Yang was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Following a poor February in which factories were shut down, Foxconn has now resumed regular operations. But if further delays happen over the course of the next few weeks, the possibility of Apple pushing back the launch of 5G iPhones can’t be ruled out.

Source: Bloomberg