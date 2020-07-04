We start today’s deals with the latest Apple Mac mini. Amazon is taking $50 off its Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB in storage, leaving it at $1,049.

Buy Apple Mac mini

We also have to include Best-Buy’s fourth of July sale, since you can find tons of discounts right now. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting up to $350 off. Students get up to $100 off select models of the MacBook Air, save up to $100 on the iPad Pro, up to $500 on the iPhone XS and XS Max. The latest iPhone 11 is up to $230 off, and you can get a HomePod for $199.99 after a $100 discount, or a 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM 1TB storage and an Intel Core i9 processor for $2,799.99 after a $700 discount. These deals will end tomorrow, so you still have some time to think about getting your new device.

Buy MacBook Air
Buy HomePod
Buy Apple 15.4-inch MacBook Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deals
Laptop deals
iPhone XS and XS Max deals
iPhone 11 deals
See complete Best Buy 4th of July sales selection

JVC’s Android Auto/Apple CarPlay is also on sale today. Save $100 from its regular price, meaning you would only have to pay $379.99. You get an in-dash DC/DVD/DM receiver with built-in Bluetooth and a 6.8-inch display.

Buy JVC 6.8-inch Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Finally, Razer’s BlackWidow Lite keyboard is getting a $20 discount. You can get yours for just under $70, and it will improve your gaming experience.

Buy Razer BlackWidow Lite

Happy fourth of July everyone, remember to be safe and stay safe.

