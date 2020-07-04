We start today’s deals with the latest Apple Mac mini. Amazon is taking $50 off its Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB in storage, leaving it at $1,049.

We also have to include Best-Buy’s fourth of July sale, since you can find tons of discounts right now. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting up to $350 off. Students get up to $100 off select models of the MacBook Air, save up to $100 on the iPad Pro, up to $500 on the iPhone XS and XS Max. The latest iPhone 11 is up to $230 off, and you can get a HomePod for $199.99 after a $100 discount, or a 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM 1TB storage and an Intel Core i9 processor for $2,799.99 after a $700 discount. These deals will end tomorrow, so you still have some time to think about getting your new device.

JVC’s Android Auto/Apple CarPlay is also on sale today. Save $100 from its regular price, meaning you would only have to pay $379.99. You get an in-dash DC/DVD/DM receiver with built-in Bluetooth and a 6.8-inch display.

Finally, Razer’s BlackWidow Lite keyboard is getting a $20 discount. You can get yours for just under $70, and it will improve your gaming experience.

Happy fourth of July everyone, remember to be safe and stay safe.