Most flip phones come with small cover displays that provide little to no benefits. Here are four reasons why we want to see larger displays.

The cover screen (the outer display) has an important role on modern flip phones. It lets you see information at a glance, such as messages, incoming calls, notifications, and the time and date. Some devices go a step further, providing unique features, such as the ability to open apps, while others are limited, only allowing certain use cases and some personalizable screens and setups. We’ll specifically mention how the Galaxy Z Flip 4 uses the screen, and also talk about the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, and the recently unveiled Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Here, we’ll take a look at four essential features that let users take advantage of the cover display. We’ll also explain why we wish the industry moved towards a larger cover screen size, and the benefits this could bring to level up the experience.

Related: Battle of the flip phones: OPPO Find N2 Flip vs Z Flip 4 vs P50 Pocket vs Motorola Razr

Larger viewfinder for taking selfies

Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are excellent. They sport a high-end chipset, have an excellent display, IP certification, and generally, everything you’d want in a modern flip phone. However, there’s one area where Samsung hasn’t made any improvements in the past two years: the cover display.

The cover display plays an important role in modern foldables. One of most important roles for most people is using the display as a viewfinder to snap high-quality selfies while out and about and on the go. The current 1.9-inch AMOLED display does a decent job at helping you taking photos, but it’s far from the most useful displays out there. Especially, when it’s compared to the Motorola Razr (2022), or the recent Oppo Find N2 Flip, which boasts a large 3.26-inch AMOLED display, excellent for capturing selfies.

Even the Motorola Razr 2022 sports a 2.7-inch AMOLED display, making it easier to snap photos in a more user-friendly way. If there’s an area we’d like to see improve on foldables, it’s the size of the cover display. Motorola and Oppo are on the right track, and we like what we’re seeing so far.

More information at a glance

The cover display isn’t only useful for seeing yourself on the display, helping and guiding you to take better photos, but it’s also useful for having a quick glance at an incoming notification or text message. The larger the display, the easier it is to interact with it, and gain more insight into what the message says and what the other person is trying to communicate with you.

The constant need to open and fold a flip phone can be daunting, and the only way to reduce the unnecessary steps is by having a larger cover screen. This would make life easier for everyone, enabling users to glance at their cover screen to reject/answer calls, and directly interact with notifications and messages. While these are already possible, only Motorola and Oppo offer user-friendly sizes displays on their devices.

Better music control

This might be a small nitpick, but controlling music on a larger cover screen is much easier. I’ve had a chance to use the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and while it was usable, it was less than desirable. Having a larger screen can provide more space and, therefore, a larger user interface to interact with the media playback controls, allowing for easier and more manageable controls.

Scrolling through the timeline to find your favorite part shouldn’t take longer than 5 seconds, yet, this can often take much longer due to the small screen.

Related: Five improvements we want to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

More customization options

Samsung and Motorola allow users to use widgets on their cover displays, and we’re yet to see how Oppo manages to fill the space with useful features and personalizable content. Currently, most devices allow personalizing the Always-on display, the wallpaper, the clock, and the option to add widgets and move them around.

Alongside the larger cover display sizes, we want to see more customization options to make the cover screen uniquely yours. We want more colors, lock screen features, widgets, and built-in features. The opportunity to use applications might be a bit far-fetched; after all, users can open their phones at any moment, but the ability to do that might be useful for some, assuming the screen size is large enough, and the applications are optimized for the tasks.

These are the best foldable flip phones you can buy today