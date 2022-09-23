The new Chromecast with Google TV HD costs less than $30, and it can make your old TV smarter, faster, and feel completely new!

Google today took the wraps off the new affordable Chromecast with Google TV smart plug. If you’re not familiar, it’s a similar device to Amazon’s FireTV stick, which turns old TVs into smart TVs. These smart devices let you watch your favourite content using your streaming providers, such as Netflix, and Disney Plus, and they also let you download games, and apps. You can even browse the web, check the weather, and even talk to Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, depending on your chosen service.

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers the same functionality, interface, and features as its more expensive counterpart, but it’s limited to showing 1080p HDR content only. The other change is that it’s only available in one color, White. The 4K model remains available, which can display content at up to 4K HDR, and it comes in Snow (White), Sunrise (Orange/Pink), and Sky (Light Blue) colors.

Convert your old TV into a smart TV

If you have an older TV, and an old generation smart TV, it might lack some of the new streaming services, apps, games, and new features that can be found on new smart TVs. In order to reduce e-waste and the burden of throwing out a completely fine TV, we recommend purchasing one of these smart TV devices. These can plug into the HDMI port on the back of your existing unit, and instantly power up when you turn your TV.

It’s an affordable way to make dumb TVs smarter, and it’s good for the environment, and your wallet. These devices allow you to download your favorite streaming services, including Apple TV, Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, and so much more.

It’s affordable

The new Chromecast with Google TV HD costs only $29.99, while the 4K version will set you back $49.99. The Amazon Fire TV stick HD starts at $39.99, while the 4K model will set you back $49.99. Amazon and Google often discount these devices by as much as 20%, offering customers a great way to save even more money.

If you want to make your TV smarter, this is all you have to spend, since subscribing to any of the services may not be necessary, however, strongly recommended for additional perks and content.

We have included the BestBuy and Amazon links below this post to help you offer the best deals we can find.

You can stream your favorite games

The Chromecast with Google TV devices are some of the best on the market, and they also offer some of the best ways for gamers to play their favorite games on the couch with family and friends. Google’s platform supports Google Stadia, the company’s own cloud gaming service, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Steam Link, more than a dozen different emulators for letting users play classic games, and much more.

Gaming in the living room and shared spaces has never been easier, and these applications enable you to play your favourite games all by yourself, or with your friends and family. Steam Link will also let you hook up your current desktop gaming PC and enjoy your games with saved progress from the couch, while NVIDIA GeForce Now will let you play all of your supported games, straight from the cloud.

It’s worth noting that this does require you to have a fast and stable connection; otherwise the experience can be somewhat choppy and sluggish with high ping, low bitrate, and pixelated content with out-of-sync audio.

Intuitive interface and massive selection of content & streaming services

Source: Google

Google TV has a simple, modern, and intuitive interface. It’s easy to control and understand, and it shows your favorite movies, apps, games, and TV shows just a few taps away. Google’s platform also personalizes content for you and provides movie recommendations based on previously watched and rated films. Since the device is powered by Google, you’ll also have access to use Google Assistant and set up reminders, or just ask it to show you some funny movies. No need to type in the name of your show.

The Google TV boasts more than 6,500 applications, film, TV shows, games and more. It has a rich library of content, and, seemingly, a never-ending catalog of movies and TV shows. The platform also houses the most popular and best-known streaming applications: YouTube, YouTube TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV, and so much more. There are also many free options, enabling users to watch content by watching ads, such as Pluto TV.

You can find the complete list of supported apps, and streaming services here.