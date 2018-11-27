It is believed that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S10 at the beginning of the year. Reports suggest it might happen at MWC, but they also claimed that there will be three models: an entry level, a base model, and a high-end version. According to a new report, “Samsung is working on at least four different models”, in case you weren’t already confused.

The report doesn’t make it clear on whether this fourth (or even fifth) model will be just a dual-SIM variant of the same version. However, the entry-level Galaxy S10 will have its model number SM-G970x, while two premium ones will be called SM-G973x and SM-G975x. Now, in addition to these three, the report suggests that there will be an even higher-end, or “star of the line-up” model, with a 6.7-inch display, dubbed “Beyond X”. This is rumored to have a quad-camera setup on the back, and dual-front-facers.

To recap: the SM-G970x and SM-G973x will feature 5.8-inch displays, the SM-G975x will have a 6.4-inch display, and said crème de la crème version will pack a 6.7-inch screen. Russia, as per the report notes, starts certifying different models of the phone, and just recently, nodded to the SM-G975F. This will pack a bezel-less 6.4-inch display with 1440×3040 resolution, triple cameras on the back, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Previous rumors suggested we might see up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on the S10, but we don’t know on which particular variant. We’ve also seen the Galaxy A8s and its Infinity O display hint towards something similar for the entry-level Galaxy S10.

If things aren’t confusing enough, we’re sure that a new report will pop up soon throwing more variables in.