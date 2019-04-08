Samsung tentatively preparing four Galaxy Note10 models

The Samsung Galaxy S10 this year came in multiple versions: Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G. According to a recent report, Samsung might be using the same strategy later this year with its fall flagship, the Galaxy Note10. According to unnamed industry sources mentioned by the report, there will be four Galaxy Note10 models.

There will allegedly be two LTE models, with screen sizes of 6.28- and 6.75-inches. These will have triple-camera and quad-camera setups, respectively, with 5G models possibly being added as well, mirroring the aforementioned dimensions.

In other words, there will be two versions of the Galaxy Note10, in two different sizes, with each having an LTE and a 5G model. The report mentions that this strategy is meant to maximize sales and penetration for the smartphone series. Such an approach is unseen, but Samsung is determined to fight both Apple and Huawei by taking unusual steps and adopting different strategies.