Four-camera Samsung smartphone coming October 11

Remember that rumor last week about a possible four-camera Samsung smartphone? It all started from a Twitter report that said five words: “Samsung Camera Camera Camera Camera”. This is a pretty good indication of a four-camera Samsung smartphone. But before you get your hopes too high, we heard about the five-camera LG V40 which will be introduced on October 3. You didn’t think all those five cameras will be on the back, did you? After all, we’re not talking about Nokia here.

Same way, the four-camera Samsung phone might have a dual camera on the back, and double-front-facers on the front. It will all become clear on October 11, as Samsung has sent out press invites to a Galaxy event. Said invite, as seen above, teases four times the fun, as in 4 x fun. This falls nicely into place with previous rumors of a four-camera Samsung phone.

Now, let the speculation begin! The wording talks about “A” Galaxy event, which could hint towards a Galaxy A phone. As a reminder, Samsung has changed its mobile strategy by bringing flagship features first to mid-range devices. This could be a possibility.

Then there are the rumors of the foldable Samsung smartphone, dubbed Galaxy X. About that, however, Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh was clear that it’s still a work in progress, and that it might or might not show up at the company’s developer conference in November. We’re still a month out, and there will be plenty of rumors. Until then, let us know in the comments below: what do you think it will be?