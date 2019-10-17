Four 5G iPhone models could arrive next year, analyst predicts

Dan Ives from Wedbush, in a recent paper, talks about the warm welcome the iPhone 11 models are receiving in China, beating expectations. While this is good news for Apple, and its upcoming quarterly earnings report on October 30, the analyst is also looking forward to next year.

Contrary to what Ming-Chi Kuo predicted (three 5G iPhone models for 2020), Ives suggests that there will be four. He refers to them as flagships, with not only 5G capabilities, but also a rear 3D-sensing system, and “motion control”.

At this stage, it is too early to believe one report over the other. However, Ming-Chi Kuo has a great track record of predicting Apple’s moves. We’ll have to see if more reports are backing up Ives’ predictions of Apple expanding the iPhone line-up to include four 5G iPhone models.