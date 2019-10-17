iOS

Four 5G iPhone models could arrive next year, analyst predicts

Contents

Dan Ives from Wedbush, in a recent paper, talks about the warm welcome the iPhone 11 models are receiving in China, beating expectations. While this is good news for Apple, and its upcoming quarterly earnings report on October 30, the analyst is also looking forward to next year.

Contrary to what Ming-Chi Kuo predicted (three 5G iPhone models for 2020), Ives suggests that there will be four. He refers to them as flagships, with not only 5G capabilities, but also a rear 3D-sensing system, and “motion control”.

At this stage, it is too early to believe one report over the other. However, Ming-Chi Kuo has a great track record of predicting Apple’s moves. We’ll have to see if more reports are backing up Ives’ predictions of Apple expanding the iPhone line-up to include four 5G iPhone models.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
5G, 5G iPhone, Apple, iOS, iPhone, News, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.