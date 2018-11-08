Fossil Sport Smartwatch debuts as second Snapdragon Wear 3100 watch

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 debuted on the Montblanc Summit 2 last month. Now the Fossil Sport Smartwatch is the second wearable featuring Qualcomm’s Wear 3100 platform, running Google’s redesigned Wear OS. It is aimed towards people that have an active lifestyle and the image behind the promotional campaign for the watch will be model, marathoner, and entrepreneur Candice Huffine.

The Fossil Sport Smartwatch comes is two sizes: 41- and 43mm. It features a nylon case with aluminum topring and pushers, and the battery life claimed is more than 24 hours, and two additional days in the battery saver mode.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 is a 32-bit quad-core chip that has a maximum clock rating of 1.2GHz. Additionally, there’s a heart rate sensor, NFC, GPS, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a microphone present on the watch. The straps and bracelets are interchangeable and available in 18- and 22mm sizes. Synching will be handled, as usual, via Bluetooth, and charging is achieved magnetically.

$255 is what you will have to pay for the Fossil Sport Smartwatch. It is available as of now on Fossil.com, and it will become available in select Fossil brand stores around the world starting November 12. Check out the gallery below to see the sizes and color options available.