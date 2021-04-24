We say goodbye to this day with some significant savings on some sexy-looking smartwatches. Head over to Amazon.com, where you the Fossil Men’s Collider Hybrid Smartwatch selling for just $129 after receiving an $86 discount. This watch comes with a heart rate monitor, an always-on readout display, an activity tracker, and more. The Fossil Men’s FB-01 Dive-Inspired Hybrid Smartwatch is getting the same treatment, which gives it the same $86 discount and the same $129 price tag.

If you want to save even more on a new hybrid smartwatch, you can get the Fossil Men’s Collider Hybrid Smartwatch with a dark leather bracelet for $117 after receiving a $78 discount. Another option for those who want to spend more on a smartwatch, we have the Emporio Armani Men’s Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch, currently selling for $242, down from its regular $335 price tag.

For those looking for a new smart lamp, you can choose between several options currently on sale. First, the Meross Dimmable WiFi Table Lamp can be yours for just $38 when you add the on-page coupon. Another great option is the AUKEY Smart Table Lamp that’s also getting a $5 discount when you add the on-page coupon, which leaves it available for just $24. The Gosund Dimmable RGB Touch Bedside Lamps is also available for $24 after getting a $6 discount, and yes, you must first add the on-page coupon to get these savings.

Other deals from B&H Photo Video can get you a new Samsung Galaxy S21Ultra with 128GB of storage space for just $1,030 with $170 savings. This deal requires no trade-in like the ones you find at Samsung.com. However, you may want to hurry since this deal will end on April 25 at 11:59 pm EDT. And finally, you can get the previous generation Google Nest Hub for $70 after a $20 discount.