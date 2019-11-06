The world of smartwatches has been very active lately. We have seen Google acquire Fitbit and the recent launch of the Xiaomi Mi Watch that looks almost like the Apple Watch. Now, we get a new smartwatch from Fossil, the Hybrid HR, and its features could make you charge this device only twice a month.

The new Fossil Hybrid HR is, as its name implies, a hybrid smartwatch. It comes with physical watch hands, an always-on display, and a battery that is supposed to last up to two weeks. This new line includes two variants, the Charter HR and the Collider HR. They both have a 1.06-inch always-on ‘readout’ e-ink display that is perfect for outdoor visibility. You can set the display to show your steps, heart rate, weather, and more. You will also get notifications and previews of your texts and calls, as you would with other WearOS devices. It includes an optical heart rate sensor, water-resistance, and it can perfectly track most of your workouts. The only downside is that they don’t include built-in GPS support. The price for these new smartwatches start at $195, and they are already available for grabs.

Source: Fossil