It seems that we have an official date for the arrival of new Fossil smartwatches. The information comes from what appears to be an email sent by Fossil to its customers, where the company teases its upcoming Gen 6 smartwatches. And it seems that the date of the announcement of these new Wear OS watches may happen next week.

According to information provided by Droid-Life, this Monday, August 30, is when we will see the arrival of the Fossil Gen 6.

“The email says that the Fossil Gen 6 is “coming fast” and that folks should “check your email on Monday for first access to Fossil’s newest, most advanced smartwatch.” There is a countdown to 2 days and some hours that lead to Monday in the early hours it seems.”

This is exciting news for Fossil fans who have been waiting for the release of the new Fossil Gen 6. However, we basically know everything necessary about these new devices, thanks to an online retailer who listed the upcoming watches ahead of time.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches listing revealed that the new wearables would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor under the hood. This processor is made with 12nm architecture, and it includes a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.7GHz. Rumors also suggest that these watches will also pack 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, and other great features.

Further, the new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will also be available in 42mm and 44mm options. Both are believed to feature a battery that will go for 24 hours, and they will be available for around $350 to $385. The only negative part is that these new watches won’t feature Wear OS 3 out of the box. Instead, they may have to wait to get this update sometime in 2022.

Source Droid-Life

Via 9to5Google