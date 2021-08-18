Fossil started teasing the upcoming Gen 6 smartwatch earlier in August. The watch was listed on a retailer’s website earlier, which gave us a closer look. It reveals some of the specifications and also shows us a number of photos of the new watch.

The listing was found by WinFuture (via 9to5Google) that shows off the device in full with specifications and render images. First and foremost, the watch will feature the Snapdragon 4100+ chipset. It’s a 12nm chip with a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.7GHz. The updated ‘plus’ variant also allows more tasks like sleep, heart rate tracking to be offloaded from the main processor. Gen 6 will also reportedly have 1GB of memory and 8GB of storage.

The Fossil Gen 6 watch will be available in 42mm and 44mm styles and sizes. It’s reported to have a lot of similarities to the older Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch and other older generations. The display is still measured at 1.28-inches with a 416 x 416 display resolution. It’s also said to have 50-meter water resistance.

The watch will reportedly have a “more advanced health feature”, according to Fossil. It will reportedly be a new SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen tracking. The leaked render images also show the watch face, which reveals the sleep tracking, heart rate, calories burned, step counter, and cardio fitness level features.

The battery life is also said to be 24 hours, which should last a day comfortably. There will also be a number of other battery-saving features to extend the battery life. The back of the watch will also no longer feature two continuous rings but rather opt for a semi-circle design. It’s unclear if this will solve the rings often peeling off. The back also shows the new SpO2 sensor.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be sold for between €299-€329 (~$350-$385), and it will reportedly be available from September 27. The watch will likely not run Wear OS 3, which is only expected to arrive to new and existing devices from the second half of 2022.