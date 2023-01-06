Fossil has unveiled the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition at CES 2023. The smartwatch joins Fossil's extensive list of Gen 6-series smartwatches, though it misses out on Wear OS. Nonetheless, it is still a smartwatch with many built-in fitness tracking abilities. Here's everything you need to know about Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition.
Unlike the traditional smartwatches that use an OLED or an AMOLED display, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition features mechanical hands with an E-Ink grayscale display (218 PPI). The E-Ink display is complemented by physical watch hands placed over the screen. The display is backlit for easy reading in low light conditions.
It features a robust design with a stainless steel case that measures 44mm wide and is 11.4mm thick. It is water-resistant with a 3ATM rating and supports 20mm watch bands. The Gen 6 is powered by a lithium-ion battery that, Fossil claims, can provide up to two weeks of usage on a single charge. It also comes with fast charging, with the company claiming that a 60-minutes charge can fill the battery up to 80%.
It's not short on features as well. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition boasts a range of fitness features, including SpO2 blood oxygen measurements, V02 Max cardiorespiratory measurements, automatic workout detection, and heart rate zone checks.
In addition to its fitness features, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition offers smartwatch-like functionality, including notifications for calls, texts, and apps. It also provides real-time weather information and allows you to control music, alarms, and more. Amazon Alexa is also available on the watch, which can be controlled through the companion Fossil Smartwatches app.
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is available in three different styles: black dial and case (FTW7080), blue dial with silver case (FTW7082), and pink with rose gold (FTW7083). It costs $229 and is now available for purchase.
Source: Fossil