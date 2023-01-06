Fossil has introduced the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition at CES 2023. It comes with an E-Ink display, a range of fitness features, and costs $229.

Fossil has unveiled the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition at CES 2023. The smartwatch joins Fossil's extensive list of Gen 6-series smartwatches, though it misses out on Wear OS. Nonetheless, it is still a smartwatch with many built-in fitness tracking abilities. Here's everything you need to know about Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition.

Unlike the traditional smartwatches that use an OLED or an AMOLED display, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition features mechanical hands with an E-Ink grayscale display (218 PPI). The E-Ink display is complemented by physical watch hands placed over the screen. The display is backlit for easy reading in low light conditions.

It features a robust design with a stainless steel case that measures 44mm wide and is 11.4mm thick. It is water-resistant with a 3ATM rating and supports 20mm watch bands. The Gen 6 is powered by a lithium-ion battery that, Fossil claims, can provide up to two weeks of usage on a single charge. It also comes with fast charging, with the company claiming that a 60-minutes charge can fill the battery up to 80%.

It's not short on features as well. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition boasts a range of fitness features, including SpO2 blood oxygen measurements, V02 Max cardiorespiratory measurements, automatic workout detection, and heart rate zone checks.

In addition to its fitness features, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition offers smartwatch-like functionality, including notifications for calls, texts, and apps. It also provides real-time weather information and allows you to control music, alarms, and more. ​​​​​​​Amazon Alexa is also available on the watch, which can be controlled through the companion Fossil Smartwatches app.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is available in three different styles: black dial and case (FTW7080), blue dial with silver case (FTW7082), and pink with rose gold (FTW7083). It costs $229 and is now available for purchase.

