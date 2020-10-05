Fossil has today launched its latest Wear OS smartwatch – the Fossil Gen 5E (‘E’ for ‘Economical’, eh?). As the name suggests, it is a slightly toned-down version of the vanilla Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. The Fossil Gen 5E omits the two physical shortcut buttons flanking the crown on the Fossil Gen 5, and it also lacks in-built GPS as it relies on a tether system that shows data obtained from your smartphone. The onboard storage has been reduced to 4GB on the new Fossil smartwatch compared to 8GB on the Fossil Gen 5. Lastly, the new Fossil offering also lacks a compass, ambient light sensor, and altimeter as well.

It is priced at $249 for all sizes and is now up for pre-order from the official Fossil website. The Fossil Gen 5E comes in two sizes – 44mm for men and a new 42mm model for women. The 44mm variant comes in three styles and uses a 22mm strap, while the 42mm model is up for grabs in four design choices and takes 18mm straps. Both the 44mm and 42mm models feature an identical 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels that translates to a pixel density of 328ppi.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 keeps the device running in tandem with 1GB of RAM, while Wear OS handles the software side of things. The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to last a full day, while fast charging ensures that it can be charged from 0-80% in just 50 minutes. The watch is claimed to be splash-proof, thanks to 3ATM water resistance rating. However, Fossil claims that its latest smartwatch is swim-proof as well.

Talking about features, the onboard speaker will let you attend calls, interact with Google Assistant and get audible notification alerts. Plus, it can also be used to control connected smart home device via the Google Assistant. Coming to fitness-centric features, the Fossil Gen 5E is capable monitoring of heart-rate, activity tracking, sleep tracking as well as cardio health tracking. It also supports contactless payments via NFC and offers multiple battery modes such as daily mode, extended mode (runs only essential features), clock mode (shows only the time but extends the battery life to over a week), and a custom mode as well.