Earlier this month, Fossil launched a new (technically new, but more on that later) Wear OS smartwatch – the Gen 5 LTE. As then name says it out loud, the latest Fossil wearable offers the benefit of cellular connectivity, which means you don’t always have to carry your phone around, as you’ll still be able to read your messages and receive calls on the smartwatch itself. Verizon is offering the Fossil wearable at $349 a pop, but you can also opt for a 24-month plan that is priced at $14.54/month.

As for the color options, you can pick between pink and black shades. Do keep in mind that it only comes in a single 45mm size that takes 22mm straps. The LTE functionality comes to life with Verizon’s Number Share feature, and you have to buy a separate plan for your smartwatch despite sharing the number with the SIM inside your phone.

Image: Verizon

Now, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE offers essentially the same hardware as the vanilla Fossil Gen 5 that was launched a while ago. Coming to the hardware part, you get a circular 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 328PPI. There is no fancy rotating or capacitive bezel that you’ll come across on the new wave of Samsung-branded smartwatches. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC handles things inside, ticking in tandem with 1GB of RAM and 8 gigs of internal storage for storing files and your music selection as well.

Talking about music, you can play it via the onboard speaker, which can also be used to take calls, interact with Google Assistant, hear app notifications, and more. There’s a 310 mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last a full day, but you can get more mileage out of it if you enable one of the four smart battery modes. The Fossil Gen 5 LTE offers a water-resistant build (only up to 3ATM), with the company assuring that it is swim-proof.