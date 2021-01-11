Fossil has lifted the covers from its latest smartwatch – the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it is just an LTE-capable variant of the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. The latest Fossil offering comes with eSIM functionality to let users take calls and receive messages on the smartwatch without keeping it paired with their smartphone at all times. Additionally, it comes with untethered GPS functionality, so you can take it out for a jog as well for navigation assistance.

Swimproof, AMOLED display, and a day's worth of battery life

Talking about the specifications, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE features a round 1.28-inch AMOLED display that offers a sufficiently high pixel density of 328PPI. Inside, the smartwatch derives power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC – and not the newer Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform – paired with 1GB of RAM and 8 gigs of onboard storage. The device comes with a speaker as well that you can use for interacting with Google Assistant, notification alerts, listening to music, and of course, answering calls directly from the smartwatch.

Image: Fossil

A 310 mAh battery is there to keep the lights on, and it is claimed to go from 0-80 percent in 50 minutes. Given it is a Wear OS device, don’t expect the battery to last more than a day of normal usage. However, Fossil has baked in four smart battery modes that are claimed to extend the battery life to multiple days. Water-resistance on the Fossil Gen 5 LTE is rated at 3ATM, and the company says that you can take it out for a swim too.

A single 45mm case size, but two color options

The Fossil offering can also be used to control smart home devices such as lights and speakers. It comes in a single 45mm case size that takes 22mm straps, but you can choose between two colors – black and rose gold – with a wide range of straps to choose from.

As for the LTE functionality, it works exclusively with Verizon’s Number Share feature, but you’ll have to buy an additional data plan for your smartwatch alongside the existing one for your smartphone with the same number. The Fossil Gen 5 is priced at $359 and will be available in the spring season from the company’s official website and Verizon’s online shop as well as retail outlets.