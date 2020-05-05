The Forza racing experience has gone mobile. Just as Turn 10 Studios promised last month, its Forza Street mobile racing game has finally been released on mobile today, and it is now available to download on Android and iOS devices after weeks of pre-registration.

Those who download Forza Street between May 5 and June 5 will get the Founder’s Pack as a welcome gift, and it includes a rare 2017 Ford GT alongside some in-game credits and gold in the message center. The premise is simple, you race to collect cars and earn coins to upgrade them.

Microsoft is promising a cinematic racing experience with Forza Street and an interesting plot structure that players will unravel as they progress in the game. The rich story-driven format is something that will surely help Forza Street stand out from other popular rivals such as Asphalt 9: Legends and Real Racing 3 among others.

