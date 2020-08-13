Earlier today, Fortnite was removed from the App Store after developer Epic Games started offering a direct payment option in the game that will save players 20% on their in-app-purchases, but prevents Apple from taking a 30% cut as its fee. Now, Google has followed in the footsteps of Apple and has removed Fortnite from the Google Play Store. Here’s what Google had to say:

“The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.”

In case you’re wondering what policy Fortnite exactly violated, Google makes it clear on its payments support page that “developers offering products within a game downloaded on Google Play or providing access to game content must use Google Play In-app Billing as the method of payment.” As for Google’s definition of in-game items, it includes pretty much everything – coins, gems, extra lives or turns, special items or equipment, characters or avatars, additional levels or playtime.