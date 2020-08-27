Epic Games today confirmed that Fortnite on iPhones, iPads, and Macs won’t get the Chapter 2 Season 4 update which releases on August 27, while players on other platforms will enjoy the new content. With that schism created, we were wondering what would happen to cross-play support? Well, that ends as well with the arrival of the next content update.

The publisher has told The Verge that once the new season kicks off on August 27, cross-platform support for the game’s older version on Apple devices will end. What this means is users who have installed Fortnite on their iPhone, iPad or Mac will be able to play with each other, but not with players running the new version on Android and other compatible platforms.

For players, it means Fortnite is now split into two domains – one is the Apple ecosystem that won’t get access to new content introduced by Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite and also loses out cross-play support, and the other one is where the new season kicks off without any impact and with cross-play intact. The rift was not totally unexpected, as Epic Games had been banned by Apple from submitting new updates for Fortnite and was told that it can get the game back on the App Store if the Epic’s own in-app payment system was removed.