Please remember that Fortnite isn’t available in the Google Play Store

It seems that many Android users have been finding problems when looking to download Fortnite in their Samsung Galaxy devices. The main issue consists on people downloading fake versions that only cause trouble. Now Google has come to remind their users that Fortnite isn’t available in the Google Play Store.

Epic Games doesn’t want to give Google any type of profits for having their game in the Play Store. It was said that Galaxy Users were supposed to download the game directly from the Samsung Game Launcher app. Hopefully we’ll find Fortnite in the Google Play Store in a near future, but for the time being, just remember that the Epic Games site might be the best place to download the game.