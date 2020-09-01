Fortnite is currently at the centre of an ugly spat between Epic Games and Apple, which has resulted in the game getting kicked off the App Store. But there is finally some good news for players. Epic Games and NVIDIA have announced that Fortnite is getting support for real-time ray tracing and NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DSLL) technology to boost the game’s visuals.

The hit battle royale game is getting support for ray-traced reflections, shadows, global illumination and ambient occlusion, all four of which collectively enhance the details in a frame and improve the visual experience of playing Fortnite. NVIDIA’s AI-driven DLSS technology will boost the frame rates and also helps enhance the output resolution.

Additionally, Fortnite is also one of the first games to support the new NVIDIA Reflex tech that helps reduce system latency and improves responsiveness. Moreover, a special map called RTX Treasure Run has also been introduced in the Creative mode to highlight the benefits of ray-tracing. All the aforementioned advancements are coming to Fortnite’s Chapter 4 of the second season which is now live for players with a ton of Marvel content.

Source NVIDIA