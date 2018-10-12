Fortnite for Android finally out of beta, free to install

Epic Games has quietly ended the invite-filtered beta phase for the Android version of its immensely popular MMO, Fortnite. Those who visit the game’s site today will be allowed to download the APK directly. Users will need to go into their device’s security settings to allow for app installation from unknown sources.

The epoch of the Android release process was not particularly smooth: Samsung had some exclusive ties with the game, but the beta was not exclusive to the Galaxy Note 9. The sideload beta process was established. Google had publicly reported a vulnerability with Epic Games’s installer for the APK shortly after it had been patched. The publisher had requested that the owner of Android delay their disclosure for three months to allow its patch to circulate.

The debacle was perceived as Google’s retaliation against Epic for not listing the game on the Play Store. Epic may have decided that it could prevent Google from taking a mandated 30 percent share of in-app purchase revenues.

The game is told to work on most devices with 64-bit Android 8.0 Oreo or a later version, at least 3GB of RAM and a Qualcomm GPU with power equal to or greater than an Adreno 530. Fortnite also specifically works with two of ARM’s base GPUs: the Mali-G71 MP20 or the Mali-G72 MP12.

Here’s an official list: