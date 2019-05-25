Other OS

Fortnite fan? Microsoft preparing Xbox One S Fortnite Special Edition bundle

Contents

If you are a Fortnite fan, you’ll love this. According to reports, Microsoft will be soon launching an Xbox One S Fortnite Special Edition just for you. How soon will it be available? According to WinFuture, it’s just a couple of days out, and it will be available in Europe and the United States, going for €299, and $299, respectively.

The Xbox One S Fortnite Special Edition bundle contains the Xbox One S gaming console with 1TB of storage, and an optical drive. It is basically the standard console, except for the fact that it will come in a special violet/purple paintjob, that is applied both to the console and the controller.

If you’re going for this bundle, you’ll of course get the game itself bundled in the package. The report also mentions “a new skin called “Dark Vertex” and 2000 V-Bucks in-game currency”, in addition to one month of free Xbox Live, for EA Access and Xbox Game Pass. Check out the gallery below!

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
WinFuture
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
Fortnite, Microsoft, News, Xbox, Xbox One S, Xbox One S Fortnite Special Edition
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.