If you are a Fortnite fan, you’ll love this. According to reports, Microsoft will be soon launching an Xbox One S Fortnite Special Edition just for you. How soon will it be available? According to WinFuture, it’s just a couple of days out, and it will be available in Europe and the United States, going for €299, and $299, respectively.

The Xbox One S Fortnite Special Edition bundle contains the Xbox One S gaming console with 1TB of storage, and an optical drive. It is basically the standard console, except for the fact that it will come in a special violet/purple paintjob, that is applied both to the console and the controller.

If you’re going for this bundle, you’ll of course get the game itself bundled in the package. The report also mentions “a new skin called “Dark Vertex” and 2000 V-Bucks in-game currency”, in addition to one month of free Xbox Live, for EA Access and Xbox Game Pass. Check out the gallery below!