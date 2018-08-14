Fortnite beta invites have started to expand beyond Samsung Galaxy devices

Well, that was fast. We all thought that Samsung Galaxy devices were going to have Fortnite exclusively for more time but invites have started to expand to more Android smartphones.

Epic Games made an official tweet yesterday where they stated that Fortnite beta was coming to more Android devices. The first wave of invites has started, so you should be checking your email every now and then if you have already signed up for this in Epic Games website if you haven’t this might be a good time to do so. Just remember that this is a beta version of the game, but it will at least give you early access to whatever they may give us. You should also check the minimum requirements that you need in order to play Fortnite as well as the official list of eligible Android devices before you sign up.