Fortnite for Android device list, iPhone X Plus video & more – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow, Fortnite will be coming to Android! But that’s only after a month of being available exclusively for the Galaxy Note 9. Staying with Samsung, the company reported some losses, but looks to make up sales with foldable displays. A new hands-on video for iPhone X (2018) and iPhone 9 dummies has emerged. WhatsApp just rolled out group calls where up to four people can talk at the same time. All that plus deals for Lenovo’s new Google Assistant-enabled Smart Display at Costco.

