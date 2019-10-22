Former Microsoft executive joins Google to lead the G Suite team

Former Microsoft executive Javier Soltero announced on his LinkedIn profile that he is joining Google. While at Microsoft, between December 2014 and November 2018, he was working on the Outlook Mobile, Outlook, Office Product Group, and Cortana divisions.

The opportunity to work with this team on products that have such a profound impact on the lives of people around the world is a real and rare privilege — Javier Soltero

According to the announcement he made, at Google, he will be leading the G Suite team. It will be interesting to see where Soltero takes G Suite, and what changes he will implement, considering that he previously worked on the Outlook and Office teams at Microsoft.