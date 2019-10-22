Other OS

Former Microsoft executive joins Google to lead the G Suite team

Contents
G-Suite

Former Microsoft executive Javier Soltero announced on his LinkedIn profile that he is joining Google. While at Microsoft, between December 2014 and November 2018, he was working on the Outlook Mobile, Outlook, Office Product Group, and Cortana divisions.

The opportunity to work with this team on products that have such a profound impact on the lives of people around the world is a real and rare privilege — Javier Soltero

According to the announcement he made, at Google, he will be leading the G Suite team. It will be interesting to see where Soltero takes G Suite, and what changes he will implement, considering that he previously worked on the Outlook and Office teams at Microsoft.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
LinkedIn
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
G Suite, Google, Microsoft, News
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.