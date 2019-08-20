Former head of Apple Siri team joins Microsoft’s AI division

Bill Stasior, head of Apple’s Siri team, has stepped down in February after being brought over from Amazon in 2012 to oversee the Siri team. According to a newly published report, Stasior is now joining Microsoft as a corporate vice president, reporting to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott.

At Microsoft, Stasior won’t be working on Cortana, but, instead, will be joining Microsoft’s artificial intelligence division. It is currently unknown what it is exactly that Stasior will be working on at the AI division, but considering his most recent Senior Vice President role at Apple — which also lead to him walk away from day-to-day duties running the Siri team — he will likely manage teams and make sure the company’s AI vision is properly implemented.